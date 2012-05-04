A Light Whose Clever Drawstring Doubles Its Uses

Pendant lamps are generally static objects, waiting to be turned on and off with a flip of a switch or the pull of a cord. Not Greta, whose 22-inch-tall pleated shade can be cinched with a built-in drawstring to direct light up or down.

The interactive lamp is the work of Whatswhat, a trio of young designers–Karin Wallenbeck, John Astbury and Bengt Brummer–who met at Sweden’s Konstfack and created Greta as a class project. “The inspiration came from the concept of potential energy about movement and rest–how we can change not only the character of the lamp but also the light it emits through motion,” they tell Co.Design.

Greta is now produced with a plastic-laminated linen and available in six colors from Svenskt Tenn. Unfortunately, with a price tag of about $1,500, the lamp carries a premium for its two-in-one action.BL