3 Ways To Design Toys That Boost Kids’ Creativity

Quick, find a cardboard box, a magic marker, scissors, one roll of tape, and three everyday objects on your desk. Your task: Build an intergalactically awesome spaceship using just these parts. You have five minutes to complete this mission before this webpage 404s. 3-2-1 … go! (Seriously, you should do this–it’s fun.)

Now that your ship’s out of the hangar and ready for liftoff, let’s look back on the design decisions you made along the way. How does your ship fly? What does it carry? Is that a robotic arm made out of paperclips? Does your spaceship shoot staples? Wowzers.

Creative Quotient scores are showing a significant downward trend in children.

Fun as it may have been, the past five minutes have actually been quite educational (surprise!). You’ve been exercising a critical cognitive skill known as divergent thinking: the ability to see things not for what they are but for what they could be. You flipped a switch and said to yourself: What if that staple remover was actually a giant claw, that pen a torpedo, that TPS report, well, something more interesting than a TPS report. Without you even knowing it, your brain scanned the objects around you, assessed their physical and aesthetic properties, and mapped those features onto alternative symbolic identities.

These divergent thinking skills, practiced and honed through years of imaginative play in childhood, lie at the heart of our creative abilities as adults. In creative play we invent, prototype, test, and iterate on our designs–exercising and training for future lab experiments and boardroom brainstorms. So how do we as parents, educators, and designers of play help prepare our future innovators for what Daniel Pink is calling the “conceptual age”? With the United States shedding 1,600 industrial jobs each day (the average since 2006), our creative class is not just growing (30% and climbing) it’s earning 50% of total wages. Creativity is no longer just a “nice-to-have”; it’s a critical tool for economic survival at a time when rote tasks can be performed by anyone anywhere and information is just a click away. Tomorrow’s workplace will value our children more for their ability to create new ideas than recall facts or replicate processes. So if creativity is not a defined genetic trait but a skill and process practiced over time (as Jonah Lehrer argues in Imagine), then what can we do now to inspire and foster creative development from a young age?

Unfortunately, recent studies have shown that the current approach isn’t working. Creative Quotient scores (a creativity measure developed and tracked since the 1950s whose correlation to creative success is three times stronger than IQ) are showing a significant downward trend in children between the ages 4 and 10. As children spend more and more time taking standardized tests and engaging in highly structured play (organized sports, video games, etc.), open-ended and imaginative play is being marginalized.

The answer, quite simply, is to take back creative play by reimagining it for the modern era. Kids create, learn, and share their ideas through imaginative play. With pirate costumes, dolls, saucepan drum sets, and refrigerator-box moon bases kids aren’t just practicing for “real life,” they’re training their brains to see new possibilities–building the “what if” skills that will be critical to their creative success in later years.

Today’s innovators are dispelling the myths of the auteur and the eureka moment.

However, with “kids getting older younger” (a common lament in the toy Industry) and increasingly favoring digital games to traditional toys, it’s our responsibility as toy designers to embrace the brilliant possibilities mobile devices afford for digital play. Phones and tablets empower our kids to collaborate through multi-touch, narrate their creations, share their ideas with other kids online, see the world through augmented-reality lenses, and explore the great outdoors with GPS. These aren’t just video games anymore: They’re an open platform for the greatest toys and creative tools yet to be invented.