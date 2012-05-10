advertisement
A Superminimal Light That Subtly Blends In

Why are we showing you a round lighting fixture you’ve seen so many times before? Because this one, from the Danish collective KiBiSi for Louis Poulsen, is slightly different: Surrounding the opal white shade is a reflective metal rim that mirrors, and seems to float above, the surface behind it.

When illuminated, the separation between the light and rim creates a halo effect, yet another subtle detail that sets it apart from the standard stuff you’ll find on Canal Street. Available in fluorescent or LED.

