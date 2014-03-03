What Smart Politicians Can Teach You About Crafting A Message

In recent years, some of the smartest politicians have pointed to the creative industries as leading drivers of growth in the Western world. Policy experts have rightly argued that many social problems require completely new thinking and that civil servants and politicians need to learn creative problem solving to come up with innovative ideas. And promoting design thinking has even become an official policy in some countries such as Singapore and Denmark.

But while the design and creative industries have generally been happy to teach the world of politics how to generate new and better ideas, there hasn’t been much learning the other way. Never have we heard anyone talk about what the creative companies could learn from the world of politics. When was the last time you were invited to a conference on how designers could learn to think like politicians?

But when it comes to doing good in the world, to take on a greater responsibility, and make a bigger impact, there’s a lot politicians could teach designers and other creatives about defining their policies. Looking at the social responsibility of most large agencies, it is striking how primitive it is. Many don’t even have a clearly stated policy. And if they do, it’s, at best, the usual generic stuff about saving energy and behaving responsibly.

This illustrates a blind spot in much of the world’s creative community. When you ask most agencies the very same questions they ask their clients–Why are you in business? Why do you do what you do?–most have difficulty articulating anything that goes beyond restating what they do. Typical answers are: to do great work, to help our clients be successful. When hard-pressed, some might say to get peer recognition (another way to say “win awards”). Social responsibility programs don’t address the key question of how a company’s key offering–creativity–makes the world better. Only a few niche agencies have a clearly articulated broader social goal. Ironically, many big brands are actually much more progressive than the agencies they hire.

Many agencies, maybe realizing this, then do a few do-good projects a year. But it is unclear what their impact is and why the agencies have chosen to the projects they did.

There are several reasons for this. The main one is obvious: Creative agencies do what clients ask them to do. Like a good defense lawyer, they silently embrace the idea that everyone has the right to be heard in the court of public opinion. Another reason is that many don’t think their work can make a big difference; after all, they are not doctors who save lives or even engineers that build the infrastructure that makes roads, bridges, and running water possible. They see creative work as the icing on a cake that has already been baked.

But it’s time to rethink that notion. The creativity community holds a tremendous collective potential to enact positive change in the world. Many major social problems can be solved only if design, ad, and communication agencies take their responsibility beyond behaving well, saving energy, and throwing a few charity events every year.