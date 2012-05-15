Bold Branding Sexes Up World’s Most Boring Job

I’ve been nosing around Attido ’s website for about a half hour now, and I still don’t understand what the Finnish company does exactly–it has something to do with “business-critical information systems” and “functional support and performance management services,” whatever that means–but I sure like their branding.

Bond, a Helsinki-based creative agency, used bold typography and an alarming yellow-and-black color scheme to give Attido a crystal-clear visual identity that stands in stark contrast to the company’s indecipherable corporate speak. “We wanted full impact with the color, logo, and typography,” Bond’s Marko Salonen tells Co.Design. “We wanted to leave a trace in their clients’ minds.”

Bond also gave the company its chirpy new name, a combination of “Attitude” and “Do,” to reflect its core values. A little corny, sure, but it’s better than what they had before–Nordic Solutions, which sounds like some kind of poor man’s Ikea.

All snarking aside, Bond’s rebranding does a great job tackling a problem that faces businesses in every corner of the globe, from insurance companies to paper manufacturers: How do you pique customers’ interest when the product you’re selling is painfully uninteresting? The answer, of course, is that you can’t. But you can dress it up in something loud, so at least customers won’t fall asleep on you.

[Images courtesy of Attido]SL