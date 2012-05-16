Infographic: The Rise Of Tumblr’s “Fuck Yeah!” Movement

It may have started with a simple song. “America (Fuck Yeah)” was penned for Team America: World Police, a Matt Stone/Trey Parker flick that was a relatively small deal at the box office, pulling in a ho-hum $50 million or so worldwide.

But that idea–the [something] Fuck Yeah! concept–was clearly catchy. As this duo of infographics charts out, between 2007 and 2011, the meme had a meteoric rise, to the point where 150 Fuck Yeah! Tumblr blogs were created in a single day. (And while the phenomenon has peaked, there are still over 100 Fuck Yeah! Tumblr blogs created daily).

The whole thing is one big promotion for the upcoming blog-to-book, Fuck Yeah Menswear, but that should take nothing away from the importance of this documentation, digital scrolls that list the collective accomplishments of society with so much precision–from the 47,981 Fuck Yeah! blogs created at the meme’s peak in April 2011 to the 206 raw and emotional Fuck Yeah! blogs dedicated solely to Justin Bieber.

But while this one graphic is fun, it would be interesting to see how other memes stack up, and to see whether an idea hits capacity faster or sustains longer on a platform like Tumblr than, say, a hashtag on Twitter. Heck, you could even compare the effectiveness of memes that curse (Shit My Dad Says comes to mind).

Because–and I don’t want to tip my hand early–I may be on to a very important breakthrough involving sombreros, the word “damn,” and a dog wearing sunglasses. And should you dare flesh out the idea before I can, may DAAAAMN! Sombrero Pooch! have mercy on your soul.MW