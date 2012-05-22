Clever Chair Rethinks Upholstery, With A Cover You Fold Into Place

Benjamin Hubert loves being in the fold–literally. Earlier this week, we featured the London designer’s Plicate watch for Nava Design, a faceted timepiece inspired by paper fans. For the same company, he also used the device on a bag called Bellows for its ability to expand and contract along its accordian-like seam. And most recently, he introduced the Garment chair, a foam seat Hubert developed for Cappellini with a removable cover that wraps and folds neatly into place.
Called Garment, the chair’s cover is a single, stitchless piece of fabric cut into precisely the right size and shape, without creating waste; Velcro fasteners hold it in place. And while the upholstery fits as snugly as a well-tailored dress, the folds also make the seat as inviting as a tautly made bed. Plus, the removable cover can be swapped out as fashion and seasons dictate.