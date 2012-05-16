Windows 8 Schools Google Chrome In Building A Great User Experience

“What we are trying to do is make an operating system and a computer more like a web service.” That’s the vision Caesar Sengupta, product strategy lead for Google Chrome OS, laid out for me last year, as the company was gearing up to launch its own cloud-based operating system to compete with Microsoft and Apple. It was a big bet at the time, and one the search giant is still banking on: that consumers want the desktop to feel more like the web.

Windows 8 is a bet that users actually want the web to feel more like a desktop.

But lackluster sales signal that perhaps Google is taking the wrong approach, or at least that it’s too soon for such a radical change. Chrome OS is in the process of a major redesign–with a new interface called Aura. So perhaps it’s high time Google takes a few notes from Microsoft, maker of the world’s most widely used operating system, which is taking a decidedly different bet on its latest entry, Windows 8: that consumers actually want the web to feel more like a desktop.

In Windows 8, apps give you web access, while keeping out the web’s chaos.

That might sound like a subtle distinction but the user experience is night and day. If you’ve had the chance to play around with a Windows 8 laptop and Chrome OS netbook like we have, though, here’s the difference. Google’s mantra is “the web is what you make it.” It’s based on a philosophy that says that anything you need to do–read the news, watch a movie, check your email, open a file–can be done, and done better, in the cloud by using Google News, YouTube, Gmail, or Google Drive. Most Chrome OS apps aren’t so much “apps” as they are web bookmarks: Google’s own YouTube “app” is just a link to YouTube.com, Netflix’s “app” goes to Netflix.com, and so forth.

It runs smoother, it’s more beautiful in full screen, it’s refined.

Microsoft, on the other hand, aims to press the power of the web into its desktop experience. Things we’d traditionally always pull up a browser to do–follow social feeds, check stocks or the weather, look up directions–have now been upgraded to lightweight desktop apps: more efficient than widgets, more practical than traditionally installed programs. Sure, they arguably perform the same functions, but the desktop experience is superior to the web: It’s integrated with the interface, it runs smoother, it’s easily accessible with other apps, it’s more beautiful in full screen, it’s refined. Rather than click an “app” on Chrome OS to go to Weather.com, the Weather app on Windows 8 tells me everything I need to do–more quickly and cleanly. The same is true for the Finance and Maps tiles, as well as the People app, which integrates many social networks–Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn–into one experience.

Or, to crystallize the two company approaches in a different way, just look at Google Docs and Microsoft Office. Google believes it can take what have traditionally been desktop applications–office productivity programs–and convert them into web apps, so you’d write a text document online just as you would an email. Microsoft, inversely, envisions building the advantages of the web right into Office, so, for example, you can store all your documents in the cloud and still edit them offline. At present, if you had to write an important document for school, or fill out a complex spreadsheet for work, would you choose Google Docs or Microsoft Word and Excel? Your answer to that question should indicate how comfortable you feel not only about each product’s user experience, design, and stability, but about each company’s long-term goals.

To be fair, Chrome OS does offer some decent and real web apps. NPR and The New York Times have created interesting experiences, and there are a few tolerable examples from independent developers such as Weather Underground. But all in all, the web-based apps are simply too slow and too clunky to compete with apps we’ve seen already on smartphones, tablets, and now on desktops. No theme unites them. That might change over time, but right now, they just don’t play well together.

Chrome’s fake apps promise an ecosystem, then just send you out to the web.

Essentially, it’s the difference between running Twitter’s app on your iPhone, or pulling up Twitter.com in your mobile Safari browser: You’d prefer the former to the latter. And while Twitter, HBO Go, and DropBox look and feel and run dramatically different on the web, when ported to the iPhone in app form, they all appear born of the same experience, with the same design language, principles, and DNA–thanks to Apple’s high standards.