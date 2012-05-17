An Incredible House Built Around A Growing Tree

House Bern Heim Beuk in Belgium might be the ultimate treehouse. Designed by Ghent studio Architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu , it has a giant tree plunging through the roof and lanky wooden slats criss-crossing the facade like a canopy of bare branches. It’s a literal treehouse that is also an abstract interpretation of a treehouse.

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you a whole lot more about the place, because they wouldn’t respond to questions. And their English project description sounds more like bad haiku than a press release (“House. A small site. A small house. The small budget.”) But I think we can all agree, the pictures say enough.

[Photos by Filip Dujardin]