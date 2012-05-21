And Now, At Last, The Winner In Our Porsche 911 Challenge Is…

When we announced our Porsche Next Design Challenge a few months ago, we were pretty nervous: We’d asked for designs inspired by the 911, and we had no idea what we’d get. Four hundred twenty-eight entries came in, and they turned out to be far better than we hoped for, and as proof you can simply look at the seven finalists in the competition , which ranged from Allen Zadeh’s ice yacht to Pablo Eduardo Charosky’s thoughtful, classy speaker system. But our judges, after five rounds of judging in the previous weeks, finally picked a winner: Junggi Sung, whose concept hair dryer would make a sound evoking the engine roar of a 911. Meanwhile, the people’s choice award, based on over 2,600 votes, went to Keigo Harada’s flashlight.

The judges decided fairly quickly on the winner, though it was a close call between Sung’s concept and the ski helmet created by Andy Logan. The judges loved the helmet itself but they were ultimately swayed by the deft concept behind the hair dryer: Not only was it well done, with a gear-shift schematic detail in the controls and an interesting on/off switch on the plug, it was the only entry we received that considered sound as an important part of the 911’s identity. As Grant Larson, Porsche’s exterior designer, said, “I fell in love with it from day one because it’s so goofy and wacky–so simple and so pure and the way the cord comes out of the tube isn’t like anything else. It’s really well thought out. It had very little description, because it just explained itself. And I think that’s the mark of a good product.” Jens Martin Skibsted, the founder of Biomega bikes and a cofounder of design firm KiBiSi, echoed that sentiment, saying, “It’s almost a poetic idea. What I like the most is that it’s smart from a brand-extension viewpoint.” And Dror Benshetrit, founder of Studio Dror, appreciated the cleanliness of the design and the simple interactions.

And so, on behalf of the judges, I want to extend a hearty congratulations both to Junggi and the rest of the Top 7 in our competition: Keigo Harada, Andy Logan, Allen Zadeh, Timo Urala, Pablo Eduardo Charosky, and Guy Ceder. They all graced us with great work and made the decision hard. Finally, I want to thank everyone who entered and supported us throughout. We didn’t know how everything would turn out, but we’ve been blown away by the talent on display. And thanks to all of our readers for voting on their favorite.