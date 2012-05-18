These Rings Are Infographics Showing The Sounds You Hear At Cartier

What does Cartier sound like? What about Bulgari? Can “luxury” be distilled from noise? That’s the basis for Truecartier , a series of rings by young computational designer Alvaro Soto .

Like many of his contemporaries, Soto is interested in turning data into design. For Truecartier, he visited high-end jewelers all over New York, recording video and sound samples at each showroom. Back in his studio, he wrote a Rhino script that translates the sound waves into faceted geometries. These “gemstones” were then 3D-printed in stainless steel and painted gold. “The rings take forms that are unique to their environment,” says Soto, who’s currently completing a masters degree in design and technology at Parsons. “The topology of the ring morphs dynamically creating a stamp of one minute of sound data.” Each ring visualizes a soundscape that can never be replicated.

We’re a culture obsessed with the provenance and authenticity of luxury: Is that Vuitton purse real? That diamond didn’t come from a conflict zone, did it? How much did your haircut cost? And is it supposed to resemble Bono circa ‘83 ironically or seriously? Soto’s rings are based on a totally free resource–sound!–and in this way, they force us to acknowledge the other arbitrary ways we qualify “luxury.”

According to the designer, they’ll be available in all sorts of materials on Shapeways soon.KCD