A Lamp That Looks Like A Glowing Alpine Peak

There’s something unquestionably human about our impulse to re-create a landscapes in miniature and stick them under glass. Just think of the popularity of snow globes. Dima Loginoff’s Mountain View lamp , featuring a pristine white mountain, is like a snow globe, minus the water and fake snow–that is, the kitsch.

And it’s the absence of cheesiness that’s so remarkable about this light. The image of a glowing mountain under a glass dome is ethereally beautiful, and the single electrical wire hints at our compulsion to harness (and subvert) nature. Unfortunately, you can’t have it–yet. The Moscow-based Loginoff hopes that it will be produced in Italy next year, which means that it probably won’t be available Stateside before 2014. Until then, you may have to satisfy yourself with the floating-snow variety. Just don’t try to sneak one on an airplane.BL