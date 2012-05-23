An Old Bamboo Weaving Technique, Revived Using Steel

Nendo is known for using innovative techniques to push materials to their limit. The prolific Japanese studio made design history when it introduced the Cord chair , an ultrathin wooden seat with a metal core. For its latest work, the designers have taken a different tack, applying a traditional method of crafting bamboo to create a delicate steel table that seems to sprout and ornately woven top.

Nendo developed the Bamboo-Steel table in two sizes for Han Gallery as part of a furniture collection aimed at revitalizing Taiwan’s handicrafts and industries. But rather than work with bamboo itself, the studio opted to treat a steel pipe as if it were bamboo, cutting it vertically into thin strips to form the legs and a webbed tabletop. In so doing, Nendo has effectively rescued a technique by introducing it to the modern furniture market–what business-types like to call a “win-win.” According to the studio: “The result is a structural balance and a new design sensibility until now nonexistent in steel furniture.”

[Photos by Masayuki Hayashi]BL