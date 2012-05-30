The Perfect Furniture Collection For Designy Pets (And Their Owners)

In a meticulously appointed apartment, pets pose a daunting design problem: How to distract attention away from plastic cat-litter boxes, wire cages, and tattered dog beds. Chimère , a French company specializing in contemporary pet furniture, takes an altogether different approach, with a collection of high-end, superbly crafted pieces that will make your Design Within Reach sofa look like a thrift-store buy.

Launched last month, the five-piece series, designed by Bloom Room, includes a litter box; a rocking birdcage; a hutch for hamsters, rabbits, and mice; a “sofa” for dogs and cats; and a fish bowl–all crafted from solid oak and finished with rich details such as upholstery and ceramic pulls. Because why shouldn’t Fido and Fluffy enjoy the luxuries their parents didn’t have?

Check out the slideshow for more product details.BL