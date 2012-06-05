Google’s Project Glass: Inside The Problem Solving And Prototyping

At Google X, the company’s now-not-so-top-secret R&D lab, engineers and neuroscientists and artificial-intelligence experts dream up a future without the pressure of market deadlines: driverless cars, robots, space elevators. But for lead product manager Steve Lee , his X pursuits are anything but an exercise in the fantastical: Project Glass, the futuristic eyeware he’s developing with an interactive heads-up display, might just hit market in the near future alongside products like Gmail and Android.

For Lee, it’s a matter of wrangling a sci-fi idea into a practical product. Whereas Apple and Microsoft have grounded their mobile future in the belief that the Post-PC World will revolve around the pillars of smartphones and tablets, Google is adding a late, left-field entry into the mobile space that’s as much of a technical feat as it is a fashion statement. In the first part of our interview published earlier week, Lee told Fast Company “something like this has never been created before.” Today, he tells us what goes into designing a product like Google Glass.

Lee calls much modern-day technology a distraction. “If you walk around the streets of New York, people have their smartphones out and they’re looking down. They do that while they’re standing around, waiting for a bus or a taxi, or while they’re walking. Even if you go out to dinner with a friend or a date, the technology is taking them away,” he says.” But at the same time, people clearly have a desire to be connected to the Internet. We thought that was a really interesting problem to solve: trying to get technology out of the way while allowing people to still be connected out in the real world.”

What takes 60 seconds on a phone will take two to four seconds on Glass.

Lee ticks off some annoying use cases of traditional tech: holding a device up for an extended period to record a video, which he calls “fatiguing,” or yanking out your phone to look up a map or share a photo. “Let’s say you’re meeting a friend at a bar you haven’t been to before. You just want to quickly check a map to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Even with my phone, it still takes a long time today to pull it out of my pocket, unlock it, open up Google Maps, and zoom into my location,” he says. “A design goal for Project Glass is to make that much faster and much easier. What may take 30 to 60 seconds on a phone will instead take two to four seconds on Glass. Making that substantial of an improvement on speed and access will hopefully prove to be a game changer. I mean, you can capture moments with something like our Project Glass prototype that are impossible or just inconvenient or awkward with camera phone. If you can do those things in a few seconds, that’s going to be really meaningful to people.”

It’s actually why the team called the device Google Glass, as opposed to say, Google Glasses. “Glass has a lot of connotations but certainly one is how to view this technology: being transparent and getting out of the way,” he says. “Past wearable computer projects that people have seen likely conjure up something that gets in your way and blocks your vision or senses. That’s actually counter to our project goal. Everything around our design is exactly the opposite of that.”

We’ve gone from mouse and keyboard controls on PCs, to touch screens on smartphones and tablets, to hand gestures on Xboxes. Now with Glass, Google wants to move to the next level of interactivity. But how? Lee’s team hasn’t settled on specifics but he takes me through the experimentation process.

We’ve dabbled and experimented with lots of different types of input.

“The input to this device is a real challenge because there is no physical keyboard–just like a phone doesn’t have a physical keyboard–and there is no touch screen either. How do you input? We’ve dabbled and experimented with lots of different types of input including using your voice, using some type of touch interface on the side of the device itself, as well as using your head,” Lee says. “So using your head as input, for example, we’ve tried dozens and dozens of different types of head gestures. As you can imagine, some are more extreme than others. It creates a pretty funny experience. In fact, we created a game internally, both to exercise and test things out, but also to demonstrate the absurdity of using your head. It’s kind of like DDR but with your head instead of your feet.”