Cosmos: Sculptural, Spacey Makeup Cases For The Classiest Ladies

Applying makeup is an indulgent ritual, whether it’s to enhance your inner glow before a fancy evening out or give a bit of brightness to a face that’s looking tired the morning after a long night. There’s a glamour chasm, however, between the cheap and cheerful plastic packaging of the drugstore lines and truly indulgent cosmetics accessories. At this year’s third annual Wallpaper* Handmade exhibition in Milan, the magazine brought together young Australian designers Daniel To and Emma Aiston of Daniel Emma with the über-luxurious French beauty brand Guerlain for a collaboration “under a fictitious ‘in a perfect world’ design brief,” To tells Co.Design.

The result is Cosmos, a trio of brass and aluminum geometric forms that hold high-end lipstick, powder, and eyeliner (the function is a first for To and Aisten, but the style and form of the collection is becoming their signature). “These items are sculptural pieces that conceal the makeup inside,” To says, items that could stand alone on a dressing table without looking like you forgot to tidy up before heading out of the house—in a perfect world, indeed.JK