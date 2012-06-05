An Ingenious Ice Cream Scoop That’ll Make You Gain 30lbs

We’ve all been there. Cracking open a fresh carton of Chunky Monkey, dipping in a scooper, prying out a hunk of dairy fat deliciousness and…wait a second…this ice cream is stuck to the scoop again! You can try warm water, your non-nose-picking finger, or one of those trigger-based scraping designs, but it’s always difficult to get that vacuum-suctioned ice cream off of a traditional scooper.

Now, Amco Houseworks designer Garrett Smith has come up with a dazzling solution. It’s the Serrated Ice Cream Scoop ($10), a multi-faceted ice cream claw, which is a simultaneously glitzy and nightmarish invention intended to tear through frozen creams and thick nut butters in a single motion, then easily release the contents thanks to the irregular surface shape.

“The faceted surface on the scoop was inspired by traditional quilted glass jelly jars,” the company tells Co.Design. “Quilted glass jelly jars have a traditional and very familiar pattern, they are easy to clean sticky messes off of, and the faceted surfaces created beautiful reflections of light. We wanted to take advantage of the chrome-plated surface to create a really eye-catching first impression, and give a new, more functional life to the very familiar quilted jelly jar pattern.”

The resulting scoop has an element of gemstone and fantasy novel aesthetic, while still accommodating an ergonomic experience beyond any ice cream scoop of yore. The design didn’t just create a better ice cream scoop; it created a marketable, distinguishable one that will stand out on any store shelf. But the simple idea you see here required a lot of laborious product testing.

“It did take several iterations to get the pattern right, and we went through several gallons of ice cream throughout the process,” Amco writes. “We had to find a good balance with the depth of the pockets to achieve a surface that smoothly scoops and releases ice cream while still being shallow enough so it’s easy to clean out.”

Sounds grueling. I wonder if eating yet another gallon of ice cream comes with overtime pay.

