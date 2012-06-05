This Is What The iPad Looks Like When Deep-Fried

Here’s something that never gets old on the Internet: People deep-frying their gadgets. First this Japanese kid tried to fry, then eat, his portable PlayStation. Now Henry Hargreaves , our favorite wannabe Damien Hirst , has shown the world what iStuff (and some other devices) would look like suspended in a thick, crackly crust of fat. Nom!

Horrified? Well, don’t be. And no matter what, don’t do what we did when we first glimpsed the photos and try to calculate precisely how much money Hargreaves threw down the toilet just to draw the rather obvious parallel between the disposability of gadgets and that of fast food. (Our guess, for the record: a cool $2,500).

Fact is, no iPads or iPhones were harmed in the making of this series. “I’m not rich enough to buy and destroy the electronics, nor did I want to find out what happens to a lithium battery when it goes in 400 degrees F oil,” Hargreaves says, “so I recreated each product from foam core and we went to town on them.” Could’ve fooled us. If not for the unusually pristine state of the MacBook–which can barely survive a coffee spill let alone a deep fryer–we never would’ve guessed that they’re fakes.

Now somebody get us a napkin. Suddenly, we have a hankering for some iPhone-flavored pork rinds.

