How Jake Dyson’s Little Design Firm Developed A Light That Lasts 50 Years

“I had a head designer of Philips swearing at me at Frankfurt. … I think it’s very easy to become complacent when you’re considered to be a global dominating company. It’s very easy to do work in the method you’ve always worked, to be satisfied.” That’s Jake Dyson –yes, the son of that Dyson–talking to me about his new LED lamp, the CSYS LED task light. In a world of expensive disposable electronics, his studio has created a gadget that could last a lifetime. His lamp uses the exact same LED bulbs as any other product on the market, but through clever design alone, milks up to 50 years of beautiful, unwavering light from them. You will never see the CSYS grow dim or turn pink, unless you buy it young and live a very long time.

And so maybe that upset someone at Philips, just a bit. But how did CSYS, a relatively tiny design studio, succeed where the industry giants have failed?

Dyson found the answer to the LED problem in the way computer companies cool laptops.

“We’ve done a lot of research,” Dyson says euphemistically. “One was looking at LED desk lamps, and seeing what was bad about them. Alongside that, we were ripping apart very high-end LED downlight fittings from big companies like Phillips, etc., and doing thermo and electrical tests to find out what was inefficient or bad about them.” Over 18 months of development, they actually built a small climate chamber in their studio, measuring the temperatures of key components on the LEDs, along with light output and power. And they learned a lot about their competition.

“The thing they were all doing badly was not cooling the LEDs, and not putting any scientific design into improving those,” he says. “They just need to roll out a new product every year. It’s more about putting out the latest LEDs and packaging it, and selling it, rather than looking at how something might last forever. “They’ve all gotten in this trap of designing for fashion rather than designing for function.”

LEDs were developed back in the 1960s, but it’s only recently that we’ve come to see them everywhere. They’re energy sipping bulbs on computer chips, and because of their new ubiquity, few houses actually get dark at night anymore–instead glowing in a blue-green haze of electronics that refuse to go black. Even still, LEDs have never lived up to their potential. Not so long ago, I was taking a tour of one of the world’s most famous meccas of gastronomy. The owner lamented to me that his striking, LED-infused entryway was growing dull after its pricey installation.

He wasn’t alone. Those who’ve purchased LED lamps will find that the numbers on the box can lie. Such figures are based on technical estimates by the LED manufacturers themselves, not the companies sticking the LEDs into lamps and other fittings. LEDs are so tiny and power efficient that they can fit in almost any design you could imagine, but these same designs end up roasting the lights in their own heat. So lights that promise to last decades on the box–an environmental coup in terms of waste and energy savings–will degrade quickly, grow dim within a few years (or even months), and their color temperature shifts. The promised engineering capacity of LEDs hasn’t played out in the marketplace.

Whereas most of the market has leveraged lousy design to turn LEDs into a disposable product, Dyson wanted to elevate the LED to a post-disposable electronic treasure, an heirloom light that could be passed from one generation to another. And it was theoretically possible, he knew, if only he could deal with the pesky heat issue. But who could solve the heat issue, if not the big LED manufacturers?