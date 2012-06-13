10 Steps To Designing An Amazing Infographic

Information can be useful–and even beautiful–but only when it’s presented well. In an age of information overload, any guidance through the clutter comes as a welcome relief. That’s one reason for the recent popularity of information graphics. Infographics are visual designs that help to explain complicated data in a simple way (mental-health emergencies at Burning Man, anyone?). But how are they created? What can we learn from the designer’s process? And what does an infographic designer know about storks delivering babies?

Over the last decade, Hyperakt has come to specialize in this type of design, and we’ve found a process that works for us. Here’s how we go about creating an infographic in ten steps:

Sifting through data is where it all begins. It arrives raw and messy: an excel spreadsheet, some PDFs and links to other resources are typical. While there is sometimes guidance–“We’d like to compare the charts on pages 12 and 65”–we take this as a clue to find the story being told. This is also when we begin to gather additional research from new sources. The full picture of a story is usually found scattered through multiple materials, not in isolated charts alone.

While it’s tempting to read only the highlighted facts and skim the rest, this shortcut tends to result in more time wasted later. Single pieces of information in an ecosystem of research can skew the big picture. Either your client will realize this during the process, or the audience will point it out once the project is complete. Nothing feels worse than working hard on a project, then seeing it picked apart because you didn’t connect the dots. Designers who make infographics are adept at spotting holes in the data, ensuring that no important information has been missed, and making sure the facts support the story being told.

What starts as boring data will become a boring infographic unless a great story can be found. Infographics start with a unique intent. It might be clarifying a complex set of data, explaining a process, highlighting a trend, or supporting some kind of argument. Finding a great narrative is the first hurdle. Now that the data is familiar, does it seem possible to tell this story with the information at hand? Are you interested in the subject matter? Is this a compelling story worth telling?

As a story emerges from the data at hand, it’s time to stop for a reality check. In many cases, the data doesn’t support the story a client wants to tell. What follows is usually a slightly awkward discussion. Sometimes a client will want the designer to use only the facts that make them look good, twist the data, or otherwise get around this snag. It quickly becomes evident that this pathway is futile for everyone. The data doesn’t lie, and good clients do not want to blatantly mislead. is the next step is a collaborative reworking of the story and the data. Having studied the topic for several days, the designer is a valuable guide to discovering more accurate narratives and presenting them. Pushing back on a client’s original idea can be a frustrating moment. In more subjective situations (color, typography, etc.), it is harder for a designer to win battles, but in these situations the designer’s careful eye for detail is obvious in the data–and often appreciated.

The truth in information takes experience to uncover. Data has a way of winning a debate, whether an argument is true or not. For example, drivers who own red cars are twice as likely to get into accidents than drivers who own blue cars. This truth may (incorrectly) imply that car color somehow causes driving accidents. But the true story is found in a hidden connection, known as the confounding variable. Aggressive personality types are shown to prefer the color red. This aggressive behavior, not car color, is the undisclosed reason that accident rates are affected.