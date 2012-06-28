How A Web App Can Help Nonprofits Tell Better Stories And Raise Cash

Nonprofits depend on successful outreach campaigns to survive. They must consistently generate support for the work they do–and despite the advantages of Facebook, Twitter, email, and other cause-oriented platforms in reaching out to receptive people, the web’s design and technology capabilities have expanded faster than advocacy groups have been able to use them. Sparkwise is a new data visualization and outreach platform that aims to help nonprofits, independent media organizations, and individual activists communicate their initiatives and accomplishments with visual clarity, statistical tangibility, and aesthetic verve.

Conceived and designed by the San Francsico firm Tomorrow Partners to be the go-to platform for advocacy groups, Sparkwise is open source and free. It consists of a customizable, sharply designed interface that allows an organization–or individual–to present a rundown of essential statistics, information, news, and stories relating to the organization’s mission, in the form of data visualizations, photos, videos, newsfeeds, tweets, etc. Each piece of data or multimedia element is featured in a widget, which can include everything from the amount of funds raised for a particular campaign to photo slide shows and graphs indicating, say, the rise in access to potable water. Design and the effective use of information are key to the presentation, with the data visualizations crafted to be elegant, colorful, and clear. The dashboard is easily set up by choosing from a wide range of existing widgets, and organizations will be able to create new ones, with the data brought in from Google spreadsheets and JSON or XML feeds. The dashboard instantly shows the vital stats and stories.

Tomorrow Partners, founded and directed by Gaby Brink, designed the platform over the course of a year, first testing it with groups funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the project’s underwriters. Brink gave us the top 10 goals she and her team sought to address with the new platform.

In contrast to the standard homepage, a Sparkwise page presents relevant stats front and center, juxtaposing them with the material that will help tell the story in a visually compelling manner. Using the variety of Sparkwise data and multimedia elements, organizations can convey their stories in a more engaging way and have a better chance of achieving their goals: garnering support for the organization, inspiring action, and proving to individuals and funders that the work they’re doing is important and worthy of funding. This is all the more imperative at a time when budgets and wallets are tight.

In the process of developing Sparkwise, Brink and her team discovered that some nonprofits are relying on rudimentary spreadsheets to document their work and explain their impact, particularly when they submit that information to foundations that provide funding. There are several obvious disadvantages to this: A printed report quickly becomes outdated, and spreadsheets aren’t a visually engaging way to present information. In contrast, an online platform offers real-time results that can be continually updated; and the data visualizations make it much easier to grasp an organization’s impact and other related trends.

A customized dashboard can effectively be a kind of continuously updated annual (or even day-to-day) report. Brink adds that information about an organization’s efficacy is important to funding organizations like the Gates Foundation. “In the foundation world, there are very few tools or ways for them to track the impact generated by their investment,” she says. “The question that arose was, How can we measure this better and report on it more effectively?”

Data visualizations can be incredibly effective in expressing, capturing, and conveying information because they crystallize trends and impacts in a way that nothing else could. Tomorrow felt that by giving nonprofits a ready-made platform that makes it easy for them to create well-designed data visualizations, they could much more effectively showcase their vital stats and work. As Brink observes, “Stylized infographics are effective for making complex stories accessible and engaging.” The platform is versatile, allowing data to be shown in any number of ways–a pie chart, a trending graph, etc.