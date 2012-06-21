This Is How God Sees Your Interior Decorating

If you bought God an expensive camera and taught Him how to work Photoshop, you’d get something like the Room Portraits of Berlin photographer Menno Aden . Aden snaps pictures above bedrooms, corner stores, garages, and other familiar interior spaces to offer a glimpse of the material world from the dizzying vantage point of the heavens.

This isn’t a new strategy. Photographers from Alain Paiement to Juergen Chills have dangled their cameras from ceilings, as some folks over at Dezeen point out. What sets Aden’s photos apart is the meticulousness of the compositions. By taking multiple photographs of the same room (he sets up a camera on various monopods and tripods), then digitally merging them into a single image, he flattens each space to near-abstraction.

There is a cold, clinical look to many of these shots, one that is meant to visualize our culture of voyeurism and surveillance, but one that also perhaps suggests the hand of an oddly apathetic maker. Take this photograph, which portrays a dental office in lifeless monochromatic colors with claustrophobic cropping; it’s the visual equivalent of a drill grinding through your molar. How apt: A trip to the dentist’s office is nothing if not one of God’s cruel jokes.

[Images courtesy of Menno Aden]