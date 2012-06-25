Scott Wilson’s Back, With The Toughest iPhone Case Ever

Scott Wilson, the darling child of Kickstarter and founder of Minimal , has announced his latest fundraising campaign for an iPhone case. You might ask: Does it transform your phone into a multi-lens camera? No. Is it made out of sustainable bamboo? Nope. Nor will it turn your beloved device into a Pokemon character. Called TakTik, it’s simply a well-constructed, hi-tech-looking case made from materials tough enough to take the hit when your phone crashes to the ground.

As with Wilson’s other Kickstarter successes–he raised nearly $1 million (a Kickstarter record) for his TikTok, a wristband for the Nano–the details make the product. In this case (pun intended), he devised such snazzy features as a silicone shockproof suspension system based on airless heavy-vehicle tires and a silence switch inspired by the safety mechanism of a gun. Perhaps the smartest detail is an optional upgrade: a Gorilla glass lens, which, unlike a plastic display film, doesn’t degrade tactile sensitivity or performance. (Watch the above video for an exploded view.)

Even if you didn’t know about the high-grade interior, the sharp-looking, aircraft-grade aluminum cover might be enough to win you over. Wilson tells Co.Design, “We felt the faceted stealth language created a refined modern ruggedness and was a departure from the typical round bloated boxes.” But what if you don’t want to invest $100 in a case for the iPhone 4 when you know you’ll buy an iPhone 5 this fall? Wilson has anticipated such a contingency and will rush to adapt the TakTik to the new phone and ship it by the 2012 winter holidays.

TakTik might not disrupt the market as TikTok did, which found an entirely new purpose for Apple’s Nano. But Wilson is still hopeful that the case will resound with consumers. “Our goal was to stand out by questioning everything and balancing rugged performance and refined aesthetics with quality details and precision manufacturing,” he says. “There is always an opportunity to raise the bar and I believe consumers will invest in quality products.” The proof is in the pudding: TakTik has already surpassed the campaign’s $150,000 goal with more than three weeks to go, validating Wilson’s theory that people are indeed willing to pay more ($100, to be exact) for a premium product.

Pre-order your TakTik here.