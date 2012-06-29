Watch: Crystalline Candleholders Made Using The Magic Of Magnetism

It takes some special candleholders to attract our notice, and you might say we were magnetically drawn to these. Jólan van der Wiel , a young Dutch designer, created them using a novel production technique that exploits the transformative force of very large magnets.

Developed while van der Wiel was a student at Rietveld Academy, the technique began as an experiment in using natural forces, including gravity and wind, to generate new shapes. Research led the designer to assemble a pulley system that could lift several hefty magnets over a paste of resin and iron oxides, drawing the mixture into spiky, organic forms. Once the arms of the candleholder have taken shape, they’re allowed to set for half an hour. Van der Wiel has, in effect, set up a production method that relies solely on magnetic force and a little human ingenuity. “This invisible and undetectable force becomes visible and solid through the object,” he explains. “The interaction between natural forces create the object, without any human intervention other than creating the circumstances of their encounter.”

Van der Wiel’s previous design, the Gravity stool, won him this year’s Berlin DMY prize. The candlesticks are available exclusively through Galerie Gosserez in Paris.BL