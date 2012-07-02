These Lamps And Sockets Celebrate Electricity

Cords are absolutely everywhere: curling out from wall sockets all over the house, charging gadgets, and, for the most part, getting in the way. Most modern products are engineered to provide a discreet connection to a jack, but Jasmin Kastner and Marc Joschko, the design duo behind Coburg, Germany-based Zwei21 , have created a retro-futuristic-style collection of copper fixtures that pull the power source into the spotlight.

“Electricity is invisible, intangible, fascinating, and almost magical,” Kastner tells Co.Design. “We are dependent on it–can hardly can survive without it–but our relationship with it is ambivalent.” The reality is that we’re just continually sucking resources, but this is increasingly tempered by a strong shift towards devices that consume utilities more responsibly and efficiently; as such, Kastner and Joschko felt it was time to truly “celebrate electricity.” Their Interioricity line features a series of interchangeable elements–a metal-framed LED lamp and long, textile-cabled plugs–that can be bundled together in groups of one, two, or three and then installed as a unit; quite possibly the most stylish extension cord upgrade your house will ever see.

(H/T MoCo Loco)JK