A Collection Of Tableware Made From Reused Car Tires

There’s something both bizarrely familiar and alien about Debbie Wijskamp ’s tableware. Molded into classic shapes, her Black Ruby pots and bowls look as if they’ve been pieced together out of highway gravel rather than smooth porcelain. In point of fact, they’re made from a different kind of roadside refuse: rubber tires.

Wijskamp combines powdered recycled rubber with polyurethane to bind the mixture into “pebbles,” which she then stacks into a series of decorative containers. The pieces are waterproof but not food-safe, and even though they’re made from rubber, if accidentally dropped, they probably won’t bounce back.

The Black Ruby collection is available directly through the designer.

H/T InhabitatBL