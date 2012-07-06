Nike’s Glowing Olympic Camp Teases The Sci-Fi Future Of Sports

We’ve seen Nike’s new thesis developing over the last few months . It’s not just about shoes anymore, and it’s not just about logging your last run. It’s about counting everything we do , building our apparel into sports sensors and creating a cloud-based infrastructure that keeps it all straight. It’s digitizing performance.

During the 10 days of Olympic running trials, Nike planted a flag in their hometown of Eugene, Oregon. Enlisting design agency Hush to work with architectural partner Skylab (along with a slew of other collaborators, including AV&C, Red Paper Heart, Antfood, and Big Giant), the two companies spent eight months conceptualizing and building “Camp Victory,” a culmination of Nike’s new wave of products along with a few that don’t quite exist, offering us a taste of the techno-athletic, not-so-distant future to come.

The 100-meter Speed Tunnel featured a 15-foot-tall LED wall that depicted the fastest runs from the Olympic trials–a giant, 1:1 representation of just how fast the world’s fastest are. Head-to-head treadmills allowed runners to face off in the virtual world, creating a gorgeous leaderboard (complete with portraits) by time. Nike+ heat maps built from local runs combined to depict a giant topographical map of the local Oregon terrain, explorable in 3-D.

The scene had an absurd, larger than life scale, a 10-day sci-fi epic with a budget that would make Ron Moore green with envy. LEDs were too bright. Casual sprinting was taken too seriously. And that was entirely the idea.

More and more, I’m realizing that Nike intends on bringing all of the addictive absurdity of pro sports–the constant over-analysis, the eye-melting media interfaces and the wildly hyperbolic celebrations–to the everyday consumer on their morning run. You may be playing basketball at the Y with an eight-inch vert, but with the right pair of sneakers and Nike+, you get to feel like Lebron James. And maybe that’s not such a bad thing, if it gets us taking our own health more seriously–you know, almost as seriously as we take all of the Olympic competition we’re about to watch from our collective couch.