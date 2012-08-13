We Have To Wean Doctors Off Paper. But How?

The question underscores the oddity of working in health IT, where the product is never just the product. For every decision on the design of a new feature, there is a host of implications for the doctor, the patient, and the tangled health-care ecosystem. The product might be too streamlined, depriving doctors of functionality or information that can save lives. The product might not be streamlined enough, obscuring crucial data or forcing the doctor to spend more time with the technology than the patient.

Silicon Valley is driven by simplicity and innovation. Its revolutionary conceptual models reimagine existing technology and create completely new user behaviors. Designers here have a huge influence on how a user will interact with these products. In health IT, this also means a huge responsibility to help, not hinder, the doctor’s efforts to deliver better care. Making things simpler can help. But simplicity means fewer choices–and eliminating choices for a doctor requires much more caution than eliminating choices for a consumer. We’ve crafted a few principles to follow for designing the electronic medical record (EMR) systems of the futures.

Doctors are people, too. They also appreciate simplicity, in spite of the complexity of the health-care sector. Designers should use the principles of good design to give doctors an intuitive EMR system that can be learned in minutes. This requires an alternative approach to the health-care-centric model of legacy systems. Only a designer’s intuition can produce the most efficient EMR possible–which also requires crucial, potentially risky decisions about how a doctor will use our product.

Let’s take, for example, the decision to include a list of most frequently prescribed medications in an e-prescribing module. This saves the time, of course. But does it also influence behavior by encouraging a doctor not to prescribe different medications? Will a doctor sometimes choose one of these frequently prescribed drugs instead of spending the time to search for a new, potentially more appropriate medication? What if something is missing or gets in the doctor’s way? Designers must continuously ask how the clinical workflow is impacted by simpler features, reordered data, or rearranged design elements.

Paper, without a doubt, remains the biggest competitor in the EHR sector. It’s also a blank slate, where each doctor can have a totally different workflow. It works for your neighborhood doctor and the nation’s top brain surgeons alike–and its inherent problems (poor handwriting, difficulty of retrieving records) are easy for doctors to overlook.

When thinking about ease of use, then, paper is a great point of comparison. If an EHR isn’t easy to adopt, doctors will quickly get frustrated and return to familiar paper. If it isn’t flexible, it will be impractical for many specialties and doctors with unique workflows. Taking this into account, we found that pre-populated and editable templates can help doctors to easily start recording patient visits within minutes of adopting a system.