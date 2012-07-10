WWF Commissions Wild Fashions That Fuse Art And Nature

In May, WWF hosted a fundraising event showcasing wearable sculptures from a cluster of artist, fashion, and design stars, including Hussein Chalayan, Zaha Hadid, and Richard Wilson. Curated by Artwise, the pieces fuse art and nature to express the organization’s 50-year mission to protect endangered wildlife and conserve the natural environment.

Some of the pieces from the Pandamonium collection were auctioned off by Phillips de Pury on the spot, but others are available through an online silent auction, including Rowan Mersh’s spectacular poncho assembled out of folded WWF member magazines and Stuart Haygarth and Sian Evans’s Temple Tip Bower, an imaginary creature that collects temple tips from found eyeglasses for warmth and protection–a reminder, the artists say, that “materials discarded by one person can be life-saving to another.” The most conventional prêt-à-porter design is Hadid’s Frozen Aura, a black bodysuit (surprise!) with an enveloping, diaphanous piece of fabric inspired by the “fluidity of static shapes and patterns created by ice and snow.”

You may bid on any of the 17 one-of-a-kind works here until July 16. (To register a written bid, email Georgie Bridge at pandamonium@wwf.org.uk.)

[Photos by Jim Naughten; H/T We Heart]BL