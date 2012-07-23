This Modular Glassblowing Mold Was Designed To Be An Heirloom

The practicality of an heirloom is most often inversely proportional to its age–while the added years might increase its sentimentality or worth, it’s likely the older stuff will get the do-not-touch treatment, effectively eliminating its functional purpose. San Francisco-based designer Kaii Tu subverted the system with Valence, a modular glassblowing mold recently on display at the SF Local Design Market at Zinc Details . “I wanted to create something that could live and continue to be relevant over time,” Tu tells Co.Design. “This shifts the center of gravity from the vessels themselves to the periphery–the mode of production.”

Glassblowing has been around for more than three millennia, and the molds used generally function on a one-to-one scale, where each produces a singular item. Tu took a different approach. “I analyzed a cross section of functional vessels relevant to living habits today–decanter, beverage glasses tall and short–then distilled an alphabet of forms that could be configured and reconfigured to create an even greater variety of objects: soy sauce pourer, egg cup, etc.,” he says. His sketches and 3-D models were translated into CAD and CAM blueprints. “These in turn controlled a computerized router that milled the cherry wood, a traditional material for glassblowing molds,” he says. “I like the meeting of old and new, blending traditional materials and techniques with advanced fabrication.”

Tu has made over a dozen different kinds of glass vessels with Valence, with at least a dozen more potential shapes possible. “It’s a tool to generate further pieces that adapt to changing tastes and customs–a renewing heirloom,” he says.JK