6 Strategies For Stealing Customers Away From Amazon

Consumers today have unlimited access to retailers. Thanks to smartphones, they can walk into a store, experience the product or service, but then actually make the transaction online–where products might be 10% to 15% cheaper–with the added bonus of having it delivered to their doorstep. This is called “showrooming”–and it’s causing a lot of businesses to scramble.

With Amazon prices sitting 9% to 14% lower than most retailers, the online-only retailer jumped from 19th to 13th largest retailer between 2010 and 2011, during which time Best Buy’s company stock lost 40% of its value. Target is struggling, too, but a New York Times article recently outlined how that retailer is fighting back by pulling Amazon Kindles off its shelves while talking to vendors about developing new pricing strategies and brick-and-mortar exclusive products. And, as the Wall Street Journal reported, stores like Target and Walmart are adding digital incentives like revamped websites and mobile coupon offerings.

But simply adding enhanced digital options or haggling over price will not solve the showrooming problem, since it means a company is looking at the problem through the wrong lens. It’s not about making a website better or the products cheaper–it’s an omni problem, one that stretches across all of a business’s channels.

Instead of creating a multichannel strategy, what companies really need is a customer-centered strategy.

At Continuum, we often approach the showrooming problem by first thinking of the business as an ecosystem that exists holistically, rather than a system of channels. In order to boost the value of a brick-and-mortar shopping experience, a business needs to step back and look at its offerings together on the whole, in order to become a true service provider. Instead of creating a multichannel strategy, what companies really need is a customer-centered strategy. At Continuum, we think the answer is service innovation.

The WSJ piece maintained that: “If brick-and-mortar stores can’t compete on price, it is unclear how successful they can be with tweaks to merchandising and customer service.” And it’s true: Tweaks will never be enough. What’s required is a bottom-up approach to better understand the context of the consumer. Through a customer-centered strategy, a company can create a service innovation that affects the business as well as have an impact on the consumer.

Here’s how some businesses are innovating their services and winning back customer loyalty in-store.

At the yoga-gear brand Lululemon, local stores hand-select brand ambassadors who represent the Lululemon lifestyle, creating a community of consumer partners who are constantly spreading the word. Retailers that laser in on a targeted demographic benefit from the greatest “social media tool” in existence: word of mouth. A customer who feels catered to can be a retailer’s most powerful sales tool.