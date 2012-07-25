Write ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Books Through This Clever HTML5 App

Who hasn’t, at least for a moment, thought a Choose Your Own Adventure book would be fun to write? It’s like making a game out of words. Branching narratives are a surprisingly natural approach to make books interactive. But they’re a logistical nightmare. Multiple storylines? Converging plots? How could you keep even a simple story straight?

A company called inkle appears to have figured it out. Recently, they released the impressive Frankenstein app and interactive novel, and while we weren’t so sure that rewriting Frankenstein was a win for literature, we were impressed by their flowing, option-fueled text interface.

Now, inkle is making their internal compositional software available to the public free as an HTML5 web app called inklewriter. So, without any coding expertise at all, and without much preplanned plot, either, you can simply start typing an interactive novel.

“We’re trying to get people into the mode of ‘just writing,’ and not thinking about story graphs and stuff like that,” Creative Director Jon Ingold tells Co.Design. “This approach means you never have to worry about the shape of your story–you just write what needs to be written, and the thing moves forwards.”

It really is quite simple. Instead of concerning yourself with plot diagrams or dialogue trees, you simply begin typing your story. When you’ve reached a decision point, you just click “add option” and enter the appropriate text. (Consider, for example purposes, “Share the magical apple pie with the scary ghost” or “Bust out a proton pack and blow the ghost to smithereens.”)

By clicking on the apple pie option, you can continue your narrative explaining that the ghost was really just misunderstood, all while inventing some sort of fictional physics that makes a ghost able to chew corporeal food. You may get so into this physics that you totally forgot about that killing the ghost option.

Luckily, inklewriter tracks “loose ends,” clearly denoted red text which you can spot or search for in a notifications panel. Clicking on one takes you straight to your mistake. Another small piece of interface brilliance is that you don’t ever have to worry about how these branching storylines are shaped or organized. The software uses AI to break down long branching texts into “sections.” And if you ever just want to add an early loose end to what you’re typing in the present, there’s always a button to do that called “join.”