A Bar With The Cozy, Laid-Back Vibe Of A Friend’s Living Room

There’s a distinct appeal, however counterintuitive, to leaving the house in order to lounge around somewhere resembling a living room. The Fairmont has been an upscale retreat just off the Santa Monica coastline since 1921, and The Bungalow , the site’s newest social hub featuring a menu of fancy cocktails and tasty nibbles, plays up the casual cool of the area with a cozy, homey feel. “It combines the charm and familiarity of a southern Californian cottage with the comfort and tranquility of a Baja surf shack,” the Los Angeles-based team of Studio Collective , the firm behind the endeavor, tells Co.Design.

Building around and within the freestanding structure–part of the property since 1945 but separate from the main hotel tower–actually gave them an advantage. “It allowed us to design as if it were a private beachside home inhabited by artists living in the area,” they explain. In keeping with this “authentic” spirit, local creatives were recruited to contribute items for the site, which were incorporated into decor that includes custom-fabricated pieces as well as furniture and fixtures sourced everywhere from swap meets to Etsy to everyone’s favorite neighborhood catchall, Craigslist. “We firmly believe that finding and repurposing vintage items help add to the soul of a project,” they say.

The result is an eclectic mix of old and new that permeates the space from patio to bar to game room, and hey–you can eat and drink all you want and never have to bother with doing the dishes.

