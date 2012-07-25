What Jennifer Aniston And Beyonce Would Look Like As Ugly Regular People

Your eyes do not deceive you. Photographer Danny Evans has transformed America’s sweetheart into the homely middle-aged woman she might have been in the absence of a $141,037 beauty routine and an (alleged) nose job.

Evans didn’t stop at Aniston. The New York photographer has worked Photoshop magic on an entire swath of the celebrity crowd, converting everyone from Beyonce to Brad Pitt into ugly regular people. There’s Gwyneth Paltrow with a soccer-mom bob and a leathery wattle. There’s Becks in a sweater vest and Posh in a bad perm. There are the Olsen twins looking, well, every bit as uncomfortable as usual–but CHUBBY!–and, my favorite, Kanye as a short, fat guy in a barfy blue suit, awkwardly clutching Kim Kardashian as if they were posing for high-school prom pics.

Evans doesn’t reveal much about his process. “I don’t like to discuss the technical side of my work,” he tells Co.Design, “but I will say that they are photo composites, and not products of age altering software.” There is sweet justice in taking Photoshop, the very tool that makes celebrities seem so insufferably flawless, and turning it cruelly against them. The point, Evans says, is “to show celebrities in a different light. [It’s] my interpretation of how they might appear if they were never famous.”

And spent their days hanging around the local Olan Mills.

[Images courtesy of Danny Evans]SL