A Spaghetti Container With Built-In Portion Controls

For as long as I’ve been cooking spaghetti, I’ve been overestimating the amount I can actually eat. Product designers have come up with solutions for the portion-challenged like myself for doling out just the right amount of pasta. (Here’s a particularly good example .) But if you’re like me, the last thing you need is another utensil to add to the collection of melon-ballers and apple-corers cluttering up your kitchen. Fortunately for us, there’s now the Spaghetti Tower–a storage container with a rooster-topped cap that doubles as a measuring tool.

Designed by Ori Saidi and Daniel Gassner of the Tel Aviv-based studio Ototo, the plastic, dishwasher-safe tower can be opened to four different apertures corresponding to one to four portions. Tipping the container delivers the proper quantity, eliminating pasta waste and that gnawing still-hungry feeling.

Spaghetti Tower is available here for $23.

[Photos by Dan Lev; H/T Notcot]BL