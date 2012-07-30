Braun’s New Super-Simple, Super-Legible Alarm Clock

Dieter Rams may have left Braun in 1998, but his distinguished legacy endures through products like this clock radio, which crams a bunch of features into a deceptively simple package.

Here’s the rundown: The backlit LCD display showcases the time (12- or 24-hour mode), radio station, and alarm setting (there’s also a snooze option). The radio-controlled alarm function can be switched off, and the clock manually set, for use in countries where a signal isn’t available. Charge it with four AA batteries or an optional AC power adapter (not included).

Does it rival Rams’s elegant T 41 from 1962? Not exactly, but you can see this one in the dark. It sells for $100 on YLiving and at the MoMA Store after August 1.BL