Horny Nerds, Rejoice! These Bikinis Look Like Book Covers

Matchbook is the work of Kate Imbach, a San Francisco style editor at the wedding registry site NewlyWish and an advisor at 8Tracks. “I was on vacation a few weeks ago and noticed a woman at the pool in a bathing suit that matched her book,” she explains to Co.Design. And Matchbook was born.

On the site, Imbach matches swimsuits with covers as she comes across them, posting the first sentence of each book and a link to its Amazon page, plus a link to the swimsuits themselves. The matches are funny (Great Britain’s Olympic volleyball uniform next to Empire of the Sun?), and sometimes, kind of horrifying (a $45 dollar bikini next to Slaughterhouse Five). “It has definitely gone viral,” Imbach says. “I’ve had great coverage and heard from the authors and swimwear designers, who all seem to love it. It’s been so fun.”

If you like swimsuits, or simply just enjoy laughing at the inane splendor of the Internet, check it out here.KCD