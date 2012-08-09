The Ultimate Bed For Fighting Couples

So you had a fight. If you lived in a normal-sized house, you’d passive-aggressively curl up in bed, and your partner would get the hint to go sleep on the couch. But what if you live in a studio? Or your roommate’s freeloading friend already claimed the couch? Enter LECT-UTOPIA , a conceptual bed that can be split apart, put back together again, and reconfigured countless other ways to accommodate even the most antagonistic couples.

“In our fast moving lives the bed has become the last place to rest and it usually is the biggest and heaviest piece of furniture in our apartments,” designer Bika Rebek, an architect at the firm Asymptote, says. “Instead of looking at the bed as a default blank canvas, this proposal suggests a bed-scape for a multitude of uses.”

In Rebek’s vision, Lectutopia would feature two blob-like mattresses that could be variously combined with eight different blob-like modules. The modules would include cushions, breakfast tables, bed stands, and storage units that could convert into seating when detached from the mattresses. Lectutopia is only a concept, so it isn’t clear what the modules would be made out of. But to judge by the renderings, they’d be pretty soft–soft enough, let’s hope, to double as a pillow in which to scream.SL