This Office Chair Is Built For Wiggly Bottoms

Sitting ain’t great. Studies show– over and over again–that the sedentary act is bad for our health, but all the midday stretching and standing workstations in the world won’t eliminate the reality that most of us spend most of our days on our butts (and as someone who is constantly typing from coffee shops, I can attest to the fact that not all seats are absolutely, positively created equal). Clarity, a collaboration between Allsteel and the BMW Group DesignworksUSA , is a new offering for the office to ease the discomfort of our collective desk-bound existence.

Rather than futz around with a glut of adjustment controls, there’s a simple, single lever that will adjust the height to suit. In addition to its swivel, the armrests allow for “side-sitting,” while the back has a dedicated curve to encourage quick, over-the-shoulder convos with the coworkers sitting behind you–nice touches for habitual squirmers. It’s not completely clear what the “weight-activated synchro-tilt mechanism” will do for you, but it certainly sounds cool and comfortable. And remember, regardless of the chair you choose, don’t forget to get up and get loose throughout the day–your life may just depend on it.JK