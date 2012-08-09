Is That A Miniature Chimney In Your Living Room?

It may look like the classiest toilet brush set you’ve ever seen, but it’s actually one of the most sophisticated room humidifiers you’ll ever encounter. Modeled on its namesake, a chimney, it emits puffs of cool mist out of its slender smokestack.

Designed by the Tokyo-based designer Takeshi Ishiguro (an IDEO alum), the taller-than-most device houses an ultrasonic system, which silently increases the moisture content of the room, rather than just dampening the floor. It can run continuously for 18 hours and automatically shuts off when tipped over or the water supply is low. In a stroke of genius, the Chimney’s fan continues working for two minutes after shut-off to help prevent mildew.

Now, you may think, Two hundred bucks for a humidifier? Sure, you can get a run-of-the-mill, blobby one for a quarter of that price, but you won’t find one that approaches the sculptural beauty of this machine for less.

Buy it here.BL