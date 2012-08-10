A Minimalist, Manual Paper-Shredder For The Home Office

To guard against identity theft, we all know we should shred mail and documents containing personal information. But since most of us aren’t multinational fraud organizations from home, we don’t have the need or desire for ugly, hulking, corporate-looking machines. Personally, I’ve risked carpal tunnel hand-shredding junk mail into chads. Here’s a better solution: an adorable, discrete manual shredder from IDEA International that will appeal to the Luddite and design snob alike.
When you’re done feeding paper through the toylike box, simply replace the retractable hand crank and stash it away until the next batch of credit-card offers arrive. It sells for $42 from neo-utility and comes in a range of colors, including white and gray.BL