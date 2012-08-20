From The Designer Behind Grant Achatz, An Infuser That Turns Alcohol Into Art

I’m sitting in a bar, and I’ve just had the best Old Fashioned of my life. It was also the most unusual. The “drink” arrived in a glass, but inside that glass was a perfect sphere of ice. The server cracked the sphere with a makeshift slingshot, and out leaked the most balanced concoction of spirits you could imagine, cooled by its own container.

But I was jealous of my friend. His order came in this elegant, flat glass vase that was held together by a mere band of metal. Inside, a bouquet of blooming aromatics infused his liquor. And over the course of 20 or so minutes, I watched his drink steep from tan to a deep cranberry, the concoction ever-changing in smooth yet unpredictable ways. It was a really wonderful night, a giggly, warm-faced slow burn of conversation–it was every good reason that you can drink alcohol, wrapped in aesthetic delight. You can’t usually replicate this experience outside of The Aviary (which is part of the avant garde Grant Achatz restaurant group including Alinea and Next), not just because you can’t replicate the cooking, but because you can’t replicate the diningware. That flat vase was made by Martin Kastner, the one man band behind Crucial Detail, which has created collaborative, custom dining pieces for Chef Achatz since the start of his solo career. To my BS detector, his comment doesn’t sound like false modesty. Now, that vase, called The Porthole, has reached Kickstarter. So rather than stealing one of these meticulously handmade infusers–as some Aviary drinkers have been known to attempt–Kastner will sell you one. It’s crafted with less handmade romance, but far more injection-molded accuracy, for a bit under $100. There’s a logical reason for the Porthole’s shape. Beyond its curves and asymmetrical elegance, it’s simply a flattened bottle, maximizing the surface area for your eyes to appreciate the colorful flowers and herbs infusing its liquid. But Kastner is quick to admit that despite his early, runaway success on Kickstarter, he didn’t expect anyone to care. “It wasn’t really designed to be a consumer product,” Kastner admits to me. “Of all the pieces, some just get great response, some don’t.” To my BS detector, his comment doesn’t sound like false modesty. Kastner recognizes that he’s a successful designer, but he’s never made his designs to fit more than one circumstance. So as we talked about his career for well over an hour, I was reminded more of a reluctant artist, unsure of how to interpret commercial success than some corporate-glowing idealist who believes there’s a designed solution awaiting every problem. “I’m a blacksmith by trade,” Kastner tells me. “I studied natural materials design, using weaving, ceramics, and then I studied metal sculpture. But there’s no way to support us [blacksmiths].” This urge to work with his hands led Kastner down a strange career path. In his younger years, he worked at a castle in the Czech Republic. Among his responsibilities were feeding the castle’s bears and peacock–a task he accepted in exchange for free accommodations–while his day job was crafting lost keys for ancient locks. “When you figure out a medieval lock, you aren’t allowed to open it up,” he explains. “It’s like a puzzle. It’s sometimes fun, sometimes frustrating.”

Eventually, love drew Kastner to America, where he opened his design studio Crucial Detail. Slowly, he started building a business through connections with fabricators, who might tap Kastner to craft a spiral staircase that was too intricate for their day-to-day welders. The business “started adding up,” but then Kastner got an email that would redirect his career. Kastner’s day job was crafting lost keys for ancient locks. “Grant [Achatz] was at Trio, when I got an email from him saying he was looking for a guy to design new ways of serving foods,” Kastner tells. “There was nothing specific about it. When I got this email, I was just really intrigued by its openness. I just asked him, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘We have all these ideas about what we’d like to do culinarily that we can make in the kitchen, we just don’t know how to deliver them to the table.’” Today, Grant Achatz is one of the most famous chefs on the planet. Now he’s known for serving black truffles that burst like Gushers in your mouth, or handing you a cigar full of bubble-gum tapioca for dessert. But this was almost 10 years ago, when Achatz was trying to redefine cuisine from a suburb of Chicago. The email had to be strange, to say the least, but the topic had long been intriguing to Kastner. “Cuisine has this charge, so much weight attached to it. It’s nutrition. It’s food. Everyone has an emotional response,” he says. “I’d kinda wanted to somehow apply it in my work, but it’s this whole other skillset, and I’d just spent 12 to 15 years working with metals and art. I couldn’t just start playing.” In their first collaboration, Achatz needed a way to serve a frozen hibiscus tea lollipop to diners. “He originally asked for a lollipop stand, but I felt it was unnecessary. We could modify the lollipop itself.” Instead, Kastner made a tripod out of three bent stainless steel wires, connected by a silicone sleeve. The food itself holds the structure upright until the diner grabs it, and the structure collapses appropriately. The two continued collaborating, and when Chef Achatz opened Alinea, the restaurant tapped Kastner to design some custom tableware. “He said he was opening a restaurant. I said, ‘Great, I’ll design everything!’ Let me know where I can move in!’” That dream didn’t come true–though Alinea designed wholly by Kastner would be a sight to see–but he did craft a central sculpture, create a menu like no other, and create all sorts of handheld tableware that maybe only an ex-castle blacksmith could make.

