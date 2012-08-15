Infographic: An Interactive Chart Of London’s Most Popular Names

Over the fortnight of the Olympic Games, London became a bastion of cultural diversity. But if you want to get a real sense of the city’s ethnic makeup, take a look at this infographic, designed by James Cheshire , a lecturer at University College London’s Center for Spacial Analysis . Slide the toggle to the right to filter the 15 most-recurring last names by popularity.

Drawing data from UCL’s geography department, Cheshire broke the map into 983 geographical zones, each containing around 7,000 people, which means the spread of surname labels reflects the spread of the population. The size of the font indicates the surname’s popularity, while the color suggests its geographic origins (no surprise at the dearth of Irish in London).

Which are the most common? Smith dominates the majority of the city, while Patel is found in concentrated patches, mostly north of the Thames River. Also note the high density of Indian and Pakistani names in the northwest and the huge Bangladeshi presence in Central London.

Don’t see your surname represented? You can track it down across the globe by using the World Names Database and trace your name’s origin back to its roots.

[Image: matka_Wariatka/Shutterstock]SB