Watch: 5 Ways To Generate Killer Ideas, From An Infographics Powerhouse

The data-viz pros at Column Five Media sent us this fun little video on how to generate fresh ideas:

Okay, it’s pretty obvious advice (“Place yourself in a pleasing and healthy environment,” “no matter how many times you fail to achieve an idea, continue the pursuit,” and so on.) But if you’re banging your head against your desk trying to unclog a creative block, you could do worse than to zone out for a minute and a half on these loopy motion graphics. And hey, at least it’s not another lightbulb metaphor.

Read about the making of the video here. And to pre-order a copy of Column Five Media’s new book Infographics: The Power of Visual Storytelling (featuring an interview with our very own Cliff Kuang!) go here.SL