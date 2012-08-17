The Bar10der: A Slightly Silly 10-In-1 Bartending Tool

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve laid out a picnic, started to mix a drink, and realized I’d forgotten my muddler. Yeah, that’s never happened, and it probably hasn’t happened to you, either (though you’ve likely had occasion to leave a corkscrew or bottle opener behind). But in these days of artisanal cocktails, with their local ingredients and homemade bitters, you don’t want to run the risk of coming up short. Meet the Bar10der, a handy-dandy bartending kit in an army-knife package.

The $50 multi-tool includes a muddler, standard and channel knives, a jigger, a reamer, a zester, a foldout stirrer, a corkscrew, a strainer, and a requisite bottle opener. Sure, even a modicum of snobbery dictates that you must pick this thing apart–the corkscrew is flimsy, a skilled mixologist doesn’t require a jigger, and no one really needs a muddler–but you could also just appreciate its all-in-one awkward charm.

Of course, even the Bar10der has its limitations: While it can assist the making of libations, it won’t mitigate their consequences. In other words, don’t expect it to help you find your car, your cellphone, or your dignity.

The Bar10der is available for $50 in green, blue, orange, or purple.BL