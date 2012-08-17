A Brooklyn Design Studio, Remaking Modernism With A Warmer Touch

Not quite two years after setting up their studio, the up-and-comers have showcased with Matter and the American Design Club for their ICFF debut last year, sold wares through Sight Unseen’s online store, even made the cover of Surface Magazine, and have since teamed up with NY-based brands like Areaware and Roll & Hill. Though they made their mark with rustic, hand-hewn appeal goods that range from scout-inspired jewelry to sturdy stone and wood furniture, the pair of Pratt graduates are expanding their repertoire and tackling new types of projects, including crafting interiors for Mociun, a retail shop in Williamsburg, and constructing a stage set for MoMA’s PS1 series, which required solving a new set of spatial problems. “It gave us the opportunity to think about interaction on a different scale, and heighten the level of experience between the crowd and performers,” Collings says. In order to achieve that more perfect union, over 40 rolls of brightly hued flagging tape, the same as that used on the main stage, was unfurled into the outstretched hands of the dance party below, resulting in a crowd-controlled “canopy of color.”

Upcoming introductions to their ever-expanding collection include a line of belt buckles for Makr– “they complement our own line of cast objects very nicely”–and turned wood pieces for SCP. This transition into licensing products allows them the freedom to allocate their creative energy, and “spend more of our time designing and less wrapped up in production,” Collings says. “We are constantly evolving.”JK