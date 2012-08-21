5 Things Toddlers Can Teach You About Marketing

The tantrums, the thrown food, the tears, and shouting . . . running an advertising creative department really is the ideal preparation for being a stay-at-home dad. Some time back, I swapped my job as a creative director to spend a couple of years looking after the kids. To my surprise, it actually boosted my career. By freelancing in the evenings and during my children’s afternoon naps, I actually won more creative awards than in any other two-year period of my life. Kids are a tough crowd; they raised my game. Here are some of the things that mine taught me about marketing.

“I bought some ravioli for dinner tonight–you’ll all love it!” called my optimistic wife as she left for work. I opened the fridge and stared at the little plump parcels full of . . . spinach. There would be tears before bedtime. Possibly mine. “Eat spinach because it’s good for you” doesn’t cut it with small kids, or many consumers for that matter. This needed a higher order benefit: What’s the emotional buzz you get from ravioli? The surprise of the filling. Badda bing! “Kids, tonight we’re having . . . pasta presents! It’s surprises for your mouth, wrapped in pasta.” The pasta presents disappeared. My kids still think they hate spinach. But I bet I could cook ravioli with lawn clippings in it, and they’d still wolf it down.

Kids’ TV drives me nuts. There was no way I was going to sit through endless repetitions of high-pitched songs squawked by multicolored gonks. My kids were going to have the finest classical education: my box set of Laurel and Hardy. The only challenge: Stan and Ollie are in black and white, whereas my darlings’ experience of all media was in hallucinogenic colors.

Malcolm Gladwell was right in Blink. We’re programmed by evolution not to like unfamiliar stuff. So if you ask people whether they’d like something completely different to what they already have, they say no.

Steve Jobs knew better; he didn’t ask us whether we wanted to lose parallel ports, floppy drives, or DVD writers. He just stopped putting them on his machines, and gave us something better. But he made the experience immediately delightful, so we didn’t mind.

My solution: Way Out West. We open on Laurel and Hardy wading across an ankle-deep stream. Just as my kids started to say, “This is old, this is in bla—,” Olly fell into a deep hole and disappeared under the water. Stanley picked up Olly’s floating hat and scratched his head. The kids screamed with laughter. That year we worked our way through Stan and Ollie’s entire oeuvre before moving onto Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Sometimes you have to push new ideas on consumers. When you do, make sure it’s instantly gratifying. Get it right, and it’ll pay off big. Me, I never had to watch another episode of Tellytubbies.