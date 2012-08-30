Celebrating A Master Of Surreal Tree Houses And Architectural Magic

There is something viscerally appealing about the work of Terunobu Fujimori. As an architectural historian, he spent his formative years becoming deeply well-versed in the traditions and rich heritage of the field, but it wasn’t until 1991 at the ripe age of 44, that he designed his first building. His ever-growing repertoire represents a compelling middle ground between magic and maturity–it’s as if his creations emerged, fully formed in an earth-toned palate of natural materials, from the pages of a long-lost folk tale where strangely shaped teahouses stand high above the ground on spindly tree trunks, or individual rooms tower over the roof of a charred-wood house below.