Using Disparate Elements, A Table That’s Solid And Light

Combining disparate elements in unexpected ways can yield both novelty and beauty, even without futuristic materials or newfangled functions. The Magnum dinner table, by Pierre Favresse , is just such an example because of the ways in which it effectively blends warm and cold, formal and informal, heavy and light.

Magnum is the first project for the nascent French company La Chance, which unveiled its inaugural collection in Milan earlier this year. (Other pieces include Noé Duchaufour Lawrance’s Borghese sofa and Susanne de Graef’s Rhythm of Light chandelier.) The design brief, La Chance co-founder Jean-Baptiste Souletie tells Co.Design, was “to use big pieces” to build a table that was “visually light,” hence the thin wooden tabletop and thick marble legs. The wire frame holding them together makes what would otherwise be a quiet table brashly modern.

Don’t look for hidden meaning here, says Souletie: “It is clear and simple. Blunt and honest design.” Magnum is available from La Chance in two lengths–59 or 79 inches–and with various finishes (beech, walnut, lacquered MDF) and leg options (marble, walnut, or beech).BL