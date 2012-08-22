A Masterplan That Makes Buildings Mobile, By Putting Them on Train Tracks

Situated amid the mountains on the shores of a Norwegian fjord, Åndalsnes is about idyllic as it gets, but the small community’s infrastructure was in need of a makeover. A competition led by the country’s Architecture Association was launched to revitalize the city center, which also happened to be home to the train station and the nexus of a sprawling set of tracks that crisscrossed the surrounding landscape–remnants of a bygone industry building oil rigs. Stockholm-based firm Jägnefält Milton transformed those underused paths into prime real estate in their entry; in Rolling Masterplan a selection of public and private mobile units can be “rolled out as needed,” principal Konrad Milton explains, like a mix-n-match municipal street.

As Åndalsnes thrives on a seasonal influx of tourists, the firm imagined many of these structures to be hotels or hostels, catering to crowds visiting during the busy summer months, but the proposal also included plans for a public bath, park, concert hall, and even a floating hydrorail building. Rolling Masterplan took third of 40 proposals in the competition in 2010, and Milton feels strongly that there’s still a lot of life in the idea. “There are so many old industrial areas with abandoned train tracks all over the place. Our concept uses what already exists without any need for large infrastructural investments,” he tells Co.Design. “If I was a developer or official in one of these types of places, I would give myself a call.”

(H/T Ignant)JK